Robshaw extends Harlequins deal

Harlequins have secured the services of England flanker Chris Robshaw until 2020 after agreeing terms on a new contract.

Robshaw has made over 200 appearances for Quins since making his debut in 2005, helping the club to Premiership glory in 2012 with a try in the final win over Leicester Tigers.

Quins will return to Europe's top table after a fifth-place finish last season and Robshaw is excited about the campaign to come at The Stoop.

"I am extremely proud to have re-signed with the club who gave me my first chance as a player and I've cheered for since I was a child," said Robshaw.

"I thank Harlequins and the supporters for the incredible continued support that's been shown to me.

"[Director of rugby] John Kingston and the coaching team have recruited well and we have our sights firmly set on getting silverware this year.

"I look forward to seeing all the supporters at The Stoop in September for what's sure to be an exciting season."