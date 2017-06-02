Robson backs Manchester United for Sanchez move

With Alexis Sanchez yet to sign a new contract at Arsenal, Bryan Robson has identified him as an ideal signing for Manchester United.

Bryan Robson has identified Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez as the type of player he would like to see Manchester United sign this off-season.

Sanchez is yet to sign a new contract at Emirates Stadium - with his current deal expiring in 2018 - and United are among the clubs who have been linked with the Chile international.

Arsenal missed out on Champions League football, too, giving Sanchez further reason to look elsewhere, and Robson - a former United captain - is hoping Jose Mourinho makes a move.

READ MORE: Rashford has dipped and can do better for United, says Robson

READ MORE: Wenger, Ferguson failed to sign me, says Buffon

"[Sanchez's] character is right, he is a tough player, really skilful, he works really hard," Robson told the Mirror. "He can score goals and create goals.

"When you put all that package into one, he's exactly the type that we would like here.

"Remember, he has played at a club like Arsenal, where you've got to be able to handle pressure - I think he's 100 per cent guaranteed [to perform]."

But Robson is aware United face a tough task if they are to wrestle Sanchez from Arsenal.

"All of the top six teams have the same problem to a degree," he added. "You only have so many top-class players who are available and will move on.

READ MORE: What Chelsea need to do to challenge for the two top trophies next term

READ MORE: Monaco reject Arsenal's £87m Kylian Mbappe bid

"Even then, you have to compete with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich."

Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions in the 2016-17 season as Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League and won the FA Cup.