Robyn Johannes relishes facing his cousin Roscoe Pietersen in Cape Town Derby

The mother city will come to a standstill when the city’s two big guns lock horns

Cape Town City captain Robyn Johannes and Ajax Cape Town’s Roscoe Pietersen will have a sense of nostalgia when they meet in opposite ends of the Cape Town derby on Saturday.

“This will be the first time we will play against each other and it’s going to be quite special. The game will take us back to the days we watched derbies at Athlone and always told ourselves that we wanted to be involved one day,” Johannes told the media.

It’s no doubt in any derby where two players who are family members playing in opposite ends, the families are divided as will be the case with Johannes and Pietersen whose mothers are sisters.

“Our families will be there to support us, but half will be in blue and the other half will be in red,” he said.

Apart from the game, Johannes believes his cousin has great footballing ability and that they have the same characteristics within their game.

“Roscoe has great footballing ability, I think, as players the two of us have similar characteristics, and I have great love and respect for him as a person," he added.

“Like me, he has had a lot of setbacks in his career, especially with injuries, but both of us learnt from a young age that the best way is just to dust yourself off, look forward and move on. I have great admiration for Roscoe,” Johannes concluded.