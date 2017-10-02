Robyn Johannes replaces Thulani Hlatshwayo in Bafana squad

South Africa's national team captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has been ruled out of their crunch qualifier against Burkina Faso

The 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier is a must-win game for Bafana Bafana and the hosts received a major blow with three key central defenders all out.

Rivaldo Coetzee was already out through injury, Erick Mathoho's suspended and now Hlatshwayo has a knee injury.

31-year-old Cape Town City defender Robyn Johannes comes in and he is relatively inexperienced with just three caps. Johannes was recently promoted as City's new captain.

Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould are also in the running to start against Burkina Faso.