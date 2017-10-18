NBA: Rockets stun Warriors, Hayward suffers gruesome injury in Celtics loss

The Golden State Warriors' title defence got off to a losing start against the Houston Rockets, while the Boston Celtics went down to the Cleveland Cavaliers and lost Gordon Hayward to a serious injury.

Golden State were beaten 122-121 by Houston, who rallied 34-20 in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's NBA season opener.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant had a chance to win it on the buzzer and he actually hit a shot to give the Warriors a 123-122 lead, but after further review, the ball was still on the Warriors star's fingertips when time ran out giving James Harden and the Rockets victory.

Hayward suffered a horrific leg injury in Boston's 102-99 defeat against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

James and the Cavs spoiled Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland on a sombre night at Quicken Loans Arena.

HAYWARD SUFFERS GRUESOME INJURY

Hayward signed a four-year, $127million deal to play with the Celtics this offseason. He was supposed to join forces with Irving and rookie Jayson Tatum, and lead a Boston charge that would remove the Cavaliers from their Eastern Conference throne.

Instead, Hayward got two points, one rebound and less than six minutes on the court. The 27-year-old forward suffered a gruesome fractured left ankle in the first quarter as players turned away in horror.

TWO POINT GUARDS DON'T COST ROCKETS ASSISTS

Chris Paul does not like the term 'ball-dominant' but it is understandable why someone would call him that. Also, it is logical to ask the question how he and James Harden would work together in the same system. Would both be as productive as passers?

The answer through one game is certainly yes as Paul posted 11 assists and Harden had 10. The latter also finished with 27 points and six rebounds.

Paul though may need to figure some things out scoring-wise as he had a tough shooting night going two for nine from the field with a mere four points.