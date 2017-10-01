Rockies join postseason party, clinch final NL wildcard spot

The Colorado Rockies were assured of a MLB play-off berth before facing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Rockies were all geared up for an important showdown against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Instead, Colorado found themselves in the MLB postseason before the game even started.

When the Atlanta Brewers lost an early 6-0 lead to eventually fall 7-6 to the St Louis Cardinals, the Rockies were able to celebrate their first trip back to the playoffs since 2009.

All-Star Kershaw lasted just four innings on Saturday, allowing three earned runs in the process, but the Dodgers still rallied for a 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Rockies players could not have cared less.

The Rockies will head to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday to play their division rivals in the National League (NL) wildcard game.

In other postseason news, the Cleveland Indians (101-60) wrapped up the top American League (AL) seed, but their 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox gave the Dodgers (103-58) the best record in baseball this season and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 6-3 Houston Astros

Chicago Cubs 9-0 Cincinnati Reds

St Louis Cardinals 7-6 Milwaukee Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies 4-7 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 10-2 Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians 1-2 Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers 8-4 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels 4-6 Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees 2-1 Toronto Blue Jays

San Francisco Giants 2-3 San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals 1-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Minnesota Twins 2-3 Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies 3-5 Los Angeles Dodgers

BETTS LIFTS RED SOX

Mookie Betts went two for three with a home run (24), three runs scored and a walk to help the Red Sox clinch the AL East with a win over the Astros. Drew Pomeranz (17-6) allowed just one run in six innings.

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon became the fourth player to reach 200 hits this season. He went three for four with two runs scored and two stolen bases (60), raising his average to .308 this season.

Kyle Schwarber bashed his 30th home run, and Jon Lester tossed five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against the Reds.

BREWERS CRUMBLE

It does not get much worse than blowing a six-run lead to knock yourself out of postseason contention.

GALLO CELEBRATES HOMER NO.41

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo jacked two home runs (40, 41) in a win over the Athletics.

PLAYOFFS LOOM IN MLB

With the postseason all set, there are no key matchups in store for the last day of MLB's regular season. It will be interesting to see how long the Diamondbacks let Robbie Ray (15-5, 2.86 ERA) stay in the game against the Royals with a possible playoff start looming.