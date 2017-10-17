Rodda to miss rest of 2017 due to shoulder surgery

Australia will be without Izack Rodda for the rest of 2017 after the lock opted for surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury.

Rodda only made his Wallabies debut in August but has impressed in his four appearances for Michael Cheika's side.

Collecting a fifth cap will have to wait, though, after the 21-year-old chose to have an operation rather than continue to play through the pain barrier.

"It's not about us and if that's the right thing to do, that's the right thing to do for him," said Australia scrum coach Mario Ledesma.

"What's certain is that he's one of the guys that's been improving the most, physically and technically, and he'll be there for the next 10 or 15 years, so you'll be seeing a lot of him."

Karmichael Hunt, who has been restored to the Wallabies squad after an ankle injury, believes Rodda's decision will have long-term benefits even if it means he misses the final Bledisloe Cup clash with New Zealand and November internationals against Japan, Wales, England and Scotland.

"From a selfish point of view as a player, he's very young," Hunt said. "As a Wallaby you want him around because he's a really quality player who is growing but he'll be back at the start of the year.

"It's going to be beneficial for the Wallabies going forward as well. I'm sure it's going to be the right [decision] and he'll be on board with it."