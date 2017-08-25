Rodda set for Wallabies debut against All Blacks as Coleman withdraws

Adam Coleman's withdrawal has opened the door for Izack Rodda to make his Australia bow from the bench in the Rugby Championship.

Izack Rodda is set to make his Australia debut off the bench after Wallabies lock Adam Coleman re-aggravated a shoulder injury heading into Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup clash.

Coleman was named in Michael Cheika's squad to face the All Blacks in Dunedin but he pulled up sore following Thursday's training session.

It has opened the door for 21-year-old Queensland Reds lock Rodda as Rory Arnold takes Coleman's spot in a reshuffled second row at Forsyth Barr Stadium, where the Wallabies are looking to stop New Zealand from claiming the Bledisloe Cup for a 15th consecutive year.

"Coleman trained yesterday and pretty much completed the session but then afterwards he was still complaining about his shoulder so we put him through fitness tests this morning," Cheika told reporters on Friday.

"If he can't do his job properly on the field it's going to be a little bit difficult for him to play."

"It's a blow for one guy but it's an opportunity for another isn't it?" added Cheika, who has named backrower Lopeti Timani among the reserves, with Jack Dempsey selected as 24th man following last week's 54-34 drubbing in Sydney.

"First of all for Arnold stepping up into the starting team and then of course for young Rodda who has impressed since he's been in camp.

"And sometimes when the opportunity comes you have to take it with both hands so he's got to take it on Saturday."

Rodda has only played 12 Super Rugby games, with five of those as starts in his debut season.

"You're never ready," said Wallabies captain Michael Hooper. "You're in the best possible position you can be in and you've just got to get out there and do what you do.

"I've been really impressed with Rodds throughout the year. He's just got to get in the jersey and do his thing."

Australia: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Stephen Moore, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Rory Arnold, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon.

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge, Curtis Rona.