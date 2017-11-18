Rodgers backs Dembele for France's World Cup squad

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Bhoys striker Moussa Dembele has enough talent to make France's squad for the World Cup.

The 21-year-old netted a hat-trick for France's Under-21 side during the international break to take his tally to seven goals in 10 games for the under-age side, and Rodgers believes that similar form for Celtic will ensure that he is part of the conversation when Didier Deschamps is choosing his 23-man panel for Russia next summer.

Dembele has five goals in his last five games for Celtic, with Rodgers hopeful that a place in the Europa League knockout stage can help his forward's chances of international recognition.

“That’s something which can certainly get him the opportunity,” Rodgers told The Scotsman. “Then you can do no more.

“Moussa is now up to speed in his fitness. He’s scoring goals for his club and got a great hat-trick for the France Under-21s on Monday. It looks like he is developing and continuing – he can do no more.

