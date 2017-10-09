Rodgers leads Packers to thrilling win, Newton guides Panthers

On a mixed day in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton led the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers respectively.

Panthers quarterback Newton shook off a controversial week with a nearly flawless game against the Lions. Newton threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns while completing 26 of his 33 pass attempts in a 27-24 road victory.

The Panthers and Lions each entered week five with 3-1 records, as did the Steelers. Pittsburgh did not join Carolina at 4-1 as the Jaguars intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five times in a 30-9 Jacksonville win. The Steelers were held without a touchdown by a Jaguars defense that recorded consecutive pick-sixes of Roethlisberger. Jacksonville scored 30 points despite quarterback Blake Bortles completing only eight passes for 95 yards, with an interception.

Getting it done offensively for the Jaguars was rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who racked up 181 yards and two scores on 28 carries.

The Steelers were bad Sunday, but the games between the Browns and Jets and Dolphins and Titans were downright ugly. There were three interceptions thrown and a fumble lost in the Jets' 17-14 win. Miami and Tennessee combined for 197 passing yards and, despite only 92 yards and an interception by Jay Cutler, the Dolphins still managed to pull out a 16-10 win.

As ugly as those games were, they had nothing on the Giants, who are down to one healthy receiver. The Giants fell to 0-5 with a 27-22 loss to the previously winless Chargers and saw four receivers exit with injuries, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Rodgers was beautiful leading a game-winning drive in the final minute of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

After Dak Prescott scored on an 11-yard run with one minute, 13 seconds remaining to give the Cowboys a 31-28 lead, Rodgers got the ball back with 73 seconds and a timeout. He only needed 62 seconds, leading a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. The key play on the drive was an 18-yard scramble by Rodgers on a third-and-nine two plays before his scoring toss to Adams.