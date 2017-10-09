Rodgers leads Packers to thrilling win, Newton guides Panthers
Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a thrilling NFL win, while Cam Newton guided the Carolina Panthers to victory on Sunday.
Panthers quarterback Newton shook off a controversial week with a nearly flawless game against the Lions. Newton threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns while completing 26 of his 33 pass attempts in a 27-24 road victory.
The Panthers and Lions each entered week five with 3-1 records, as did the Steelers. Pittsburgh did not join Carolina at 4-1 as the Jaguars intercepted Ben Roethlisberger five times in a 30-9 Jacksonville win. The Steelers were held without a touchdown by a Jaguars defense that recorded consecutive pick-sixes of Roethlisberger. Jacksonville scored 30 points despite quarterback Blake Bortles completing only eight passes for 95 yards, with an interception.
Getting it done offensively for the Jaguars was rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who racked up 181 yards and two scores on 28 carries.
The Steelers were bad Sunday, but the games between the Browns and Jets and Dolphins and Titans were downright ugly. There were three interceptions thrown and a fumble lost in the Jets' 17-14 win. Miami and Tennessee combined for 197 passing yards and, despite only 92 yards and an interception by Jay Cutler, the Dolphins still managed to pull out a 16-10 win.
As ugly as those games were, they had nothing on the Giants, who are down to one healthy receiver. The Giants fell to 0-5 with a 27-22 loss to the previously winless Chargers and saw four receivers exit with injuries, including Odell Beckham Jr.
Rodgers was beautiful leading a game-winning drive in the final minute of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
After Dak Prescott scored on an 11-yard run with one minute, 13 seconds remaining to give the Cowboys a 31-28 lead, Rodgers got the ball back with 73 seconds and a timeout. He only needed 62 seconds, leading a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. The key play on the drive was an 18-yard scramble by Rodgers on a third-and-nine two plays before his scoring toss to Adams.
Prescott was also good, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another, but Rodgers was simply brilliant as the Packers joined the Panthers and Eagles atop the NFC with 4-1 records.
MILESTONES FOR GORE, DICKSON
Colts running back Frank Gore ran for 48 yards in Sunday's overtime win over the 49ers. Gore passed former Rams and Colts running back Eric Dickerson for seventh place on the NFL's all-time rushing list and now has 13,304 yards. Gore is now 358 yards behind Jerome Bettis for sixth place.
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson caught five passes for a career-high 175 yards in Carolina's win over the Lions. Dickson's 57-yard reception set up the first NFL touchdown for Christian McCaffrey.
Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught six passes for 51 yards in a 34-7 loss to the Eagles. Fitzgerald joined Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez as the only players in NFL history with at least one catch in 200 straight games.
GARRETT MAKES DEBUT
Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the top pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut after being out with an ankle injury. He got his first sack on his first NFL snap, and later added another.
AJ Green was a big reason the Bengals beat the Bills, with seven catches for 189 yards and a 77-yard touchdown.
Also having a big day was Eagles receiver Torrey Smith, who scored from 59 yards as the Eagles soared past the Cardinals.
The Dolphins' offense is still poor but Miami beat the Titans thanks to defensive plays like Reshad Jones' return of a Matt Cassel fumble.
Panthers running back McCaffrey found the end zone for the first time.
Tyreek Hill now has 15 touchdowns in 21 career games.
REGRETFUL NEWTON
Newton on learning from his "funny" comment toward a female reporter: "My sarcasm trying to give someone a compliment turned in ways I never would have imagined."
Jets quarterback Josh McCown on winning a game in Cleveland: "It took me three years and two teams, but I got me a win at FirstEnergy."
Dolphins coach Adam Gase on fans wanting Matt Moore instead of Jay Cutler at quarterback: "I'll make the decision on the quarterback. We're not going to take a public poll."
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 Buffalo Bills
New York Jets 17-14 Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers 27-24 Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts 26-23 San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins 16-10 Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers 27-22 New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles 34-7 Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks 16-10 Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens 30-17 Oakland Raiders
Green Bay Packers 35-31 Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs 42-34 Houston Texans