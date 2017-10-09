Rodgers leads Packers to win over Cowboys in another instant classic

Aaron Rodgers starred late as the Green Bay Packers claimed a dramatic 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL on Sunday.

After scrambling for 18 yards on a third-and-nine to the Cowboys 12-yard line, Green Bay quarterback Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Packers victory at AT&T Stadium.

"I felt a gap to my left and knew if I could get out, I had a lane to run," Rodgers told Fox Sports. "I got down the sideline and put us in a position to win the game."

The Cowboys had chewed up the clock with a 17-play, 79-yard drive that used eight minutes, 43 seconds and ended with a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown from 11 yards out for a 31-28 lead.

Rodgers then masterfully led a nine-play, 75-yard drive while staring into the setting sun. He did it with Jordy Nelson on the sideline and it was Adams who came up big. He caught seven passes for 66 yards, including two in the final drive, just over a week after getting knocked out of Green Bay's win over Chicago.

Rodgers, who finished 19 of 29 for 221 yards and three touchdowns along with 32 rushing yards, led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory at AT&T Stadium following the 2010 season and joked Dallas should host the Super Bowl every year.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-6 lead on three Prescott touchdown passes, but the Packers climbed back thanks to running back Aaron Jones. The rookie from UTEP scored from seven yards out before half-time to cut into the Cowboys lead. Jones finished with 125 rushing yards on 19 carries, including a 15-yard run on the final drive that surprised the Dallas defence.

His second-quarter score was the second Packers touchdown of the game, but the Cowboys held a 21-12 half-time lead because Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed both extra-point attempts.