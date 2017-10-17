Rodgers to replace Wenger at Arsenal? Redknapp says ex-Liverpool boss 'ticks every box'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers “ticks every box” and could be the ideal candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, says Jamie Redknapp.

The Northern Irishman saw his reputation take a hit in October 2015 when he was ushered through the exits at Liverpool.

Rodgers had previously carried the Reds close to the Premier League title and Celtic have been rewarded with a remarkable period of domestic dominance since appointing him in May 2016.

With his profile rising once more, Redknapp believes that the 44-year-old should be among those being considered for leading Premier League posts whenever they become available.

The former Liverpool midfielder told the BBC: “Without a shadow of a doubt, he ticks every box.

“At Liverpool, he was harshly done-by, but these things happen and, once you start to get a few bad results, the crowd maybe start to go against you.

“That’s football, but it doesn’t make Brendan Rodgers a bad manager. He’s turned it around and shown everybody how good he is.

