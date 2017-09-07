Roger Federer beaten by Juan Martin del Potro in US Open quarter-finals to end hopes of Rafael Nadal showdown

Roger Federer was knocked out of the US Open by Juan Martin del Potro: Getty

Roger Federer conceded he was not in the right shape to challenge for another grand slam title as the elusive US Open clash with Rafael Nadal slipped away again.

After the Spaniard defeated Andrey Rublev, it seemed virtually nailed on that New York would witness a first meeting between the great beasts of men's tennis in the semi-finals.

Juan Martin del Potro, sick and exhausted after his epic comeback to beat Dominic Thiem on Monday, surely would not have it in him to beat the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion.

But the Argentinian again showed what a huge heart he possesses, saving four set points in the third set tie-break and going on to win 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10/8) 6-4.

This is the sixth time Federer and Nadal have come within one match of meeting in New York but the missed opportunity was not uppermost in Federer's mind.

The 36-year-old insisted it was his physical struggles, along with the form of Del Potro, that decided the match.

Federer arrived in New York nursing a back problem but appeared to have put the doubts behind him after surviving two five-set matches in the opening two rounds.

Asked if he was thinking about Nadal, the third seed said: "I wasn't. You were. It's not more frustrating. It's been a tough tournament throughout.

"I honestly was only thinking about tonight. My head didn't even wander during the match. I knew it was going to be a tough one. I had struggled too much throughout the tournament to think too far ahead.

"In some ways I'm actually happy I made the quarters, so I'm not disappointed, because it's been a good run this year already. Unfortunately I ran into a guy who was better than me today.

"Juan Martin deserves it more. I feel I have no place in the semis and he will have a better chance to beat Rafa.

"The way I played or am playing right now, it's not good enough in my opinion to win this tournament. It's better I'm out and somebody else gets a chance to do better than me."

Del Potro was the first opponent Federer had faced this tournament who had ever beaten him, and eight years on the Swiss had not forgotten the grand slam title that got away.

Federer led Del Potro by two sets to one looking for his sixth straight title at Flushing Meadows in 2009 only for the Argentinian to fight back and lift his first grand slam trophy.

