Roger Federer fights back against Marin Cilic to extend winning streak

Roger Federer came from a set down to take his winning streak to 13 matches with victory over Marin Cilic at the ATP Finals.

The Swiss superstar had already booked his place in the last four at the O2 Arena as he closes in on a record seventh title, and a first since 2011.

But Federer still had his winning run - having triumphed at his last two tournaments in Shanghai and Basel - to maintain against the man he beat in the Wimbledon final in July.

A set behind and visibly tiring deep into the second, the 36-year-old could surely have been forgiven for taking a rare defeat on the chin and saving himself for Saturday.

Yet, ever the perfectionist, Federer dug deep to run out a 6-7 (5/7) 6-4 6-1 winner ahead of his 14th semi-final in 15 appearances at the Finals.

With Cilic already eliminated at the group stage and the match a dead rubber, the first set was a distinctly sleepy affair once Cilic had saved three break points in the opening game.

In the almost inevitable tie-break a Federer double fault handed Cilic an early advantage but the world number two quickly repaired the damage.

However, a devastating return and volley gave Cilic set point which he duly secured with a thumping cross-court forehand.

Winning this meeting would have hardly served as revenge for his painful straight-sets defeat just up the road at SW19, but you would not have known it as Cilic celebrated every bludgeoning winner with a pumping clenched fist.

Federer will face either Thiem or Goffin in the last four