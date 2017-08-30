Roger Federer forced the distance by rising star Frances Tiafoe in US Open first round thriller

Roger Federer insisted afterwards that he was “very happy” with his fitness but the back problem that has troubled him for the last fortnight still appeared to be an issue as the 36-year-old Swiss was taken to five sets here in the first round of the US Open.

Federer beat Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-2 6-1 1-6 6-4 but only after struggling with his movement in the early stages and then letting the American teenager back into the match. He eventually closed out a victory that earns a second-round meeting with Mikhail Youzhny or Blaz Kavcic, who will play on Wednesday after most of Tuesday’s programme was cancelled because of rain.

Thanks to the retractable roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium Federer will have a day of rest before playing again on Thursday. That could be just as well as the 19-times Grand Slam champion continues to deal with the back injury he suffered in the final of this month’s Montreal Masters and which forced him to miss the following week’s tournament in Cincinnati.

“I don’t think I had the preparation I was hoping to get,” Federer said after recording his 79th career victory at this tournament, which leaves him in joint second place alongside Andre Agassi and behind only Jimmy Connors (98 wins) on the all-time list.

“My focus has been more on the back, making sure I can play the tournament rather than being well-prepared. I always knew I was going to come in feeling rusty or not great. I was hoping to start better.

“I really struggled early on. I think Frances connected well. I just really lost my footing sometimes. My eye wasn’t working. I was misjudging distance.

“I think I was also being a bit cautious with my movement. Then in the second set I think it all started to come together. That was good. But because of the preparation being not the best that I’ve had, I think I was quite up and down.

“Every time I was down, Frances took care of it. Then in the fifth, it was just more a case of getting the energy back, playing to win, not just playing to hope that he will miss. I think I did that, so I’m really, really excited that I won tonight.”

When questioned further about his back problem Federer insisted: “I’m very happy that I’m feeling as good as I’m feeling right now. Honestly, if I had felt going into this tournament that my back was going to get worse every match, I probably wouldn’t have played. My hope and my belief is that it's only going to get better from here.”

Tiafoe, one of the best of the “New Gen” players who have been making their mark this year, mixes explosive power with a fine touch. The world No 70 has only won two matches at Grand Slam level so far but is an outstanding prospect.

The American took charge of the opening set. Federer, who won Wimbledon last month without dropping a set, dropped serve in the opening game after three successive unforced errors and created only one break point in the first set, which Tiafoe won with something to spare.

