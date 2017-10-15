Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Shanghai Masters final: live score updates
Back to normality
Federer and Nadal resume duties across the net this morning for the fourth time this year.
The last time these two giants of the sport were both on court, they were team-mates and jumping on each other's backs in the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague last month. In fact, the tennis world stopped for 81 months to watch Federer and Nadal team up in the doubles for the first time in their careers.
While accusations were flying around after the tournament that this was merely a glorified exhibition at best, Federer and Nadal will both have their game faces on as their rivalry returns today.
Federer has won the last four meetings between these two, three of which have been contested this year. You have to go back to the Australian Open in 2014 for Nadal's last win over the Swiss when he won their last four clash in straight sets to reach the final in Melbourne.
Federer vs Nadal preview
What is it?
It's only the 38th encounter between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Shanghai Masters final.
When is it?
Today, this morning on Sunday, October 15.
What time does it start?
Around 9.30BST.
What TV channel is it on?
It's on Sky Sports Main Event channel from 9.30am. Alternatively, you can follow game-by-game latest with our rolling blog. Bookmark this page and come back in a little while.
How did both men reach the final?
World No 1 and top seed in Shanghai, Nadal beat Croatia's Marin Cilic 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the first semi-final. Nadal is currently on a 16-match winning streak after lifting the China Open trophy last weekend.
Second seed in China, Federer was stretched to three sets before posting a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Juan Martin del Potro.
Federer, looking for his sixth title this year, won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year to increase his Grand Slam men's singles record to 19 titles.
What's their head-to-head record?
Nadal holds a commanding 23-14 winning record over Federer, but Federer has won their last four meetings, including all three this season.
What's our prediction?
While Federer has had the edge over his rival this year, we fancy Nadal to win in straight sets.