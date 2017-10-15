Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Shanghai Masters final: live score updates

Nadal and Federer will be on opposite sides of the court when they square off in the Shangai Masters final this morning - REUTERS

Back to normality

Federer and Nadal resume duties across the net this morning for the fourth time this year.

The last time these two giants of the sport were both on court, they were team-mates and jumping on each other's backs in the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague last month. In fact, the tennis world stopped for 81 months to watch Federer and Nadal team up in the doubles for the first time in their careers.

While accusations were flying around after the tournament that this was merely a glorified exhibition at best, Federer and Nadal will both have their game faces on as their rivalry returns today.

Federer and Nadal teamed up in the doubles at the Laver Cup

Federer has won the last four meetings between these two, three of which have been contested this year. You have to go back to the Australian Open in 2014 for Nadal's last win over the Swiss when he won their last four clash in straight sets to reach the final in Melbourne.