Roger Goodell wants shorter NFL preseason

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to reduce the number of preseason games.

The build-up to a new campaign generally consists of four matches and Goodell believes that is too many, citing a lower standard of play and alternative approaches to building a team.

The commissioner expressed support for a reduction in the price of tickets for preseason fixtures, but also a desire to cut the length of the period in half.

"I think that's a good change and positive change," Goodell told the New York Daily News. "I still believe we don’t need four preseason games.

"When I go around to fans, that's maybe the number one thing I hear. I always believe the NFL should do things to the highest possible standards. Preseason games are not that.

"There's value to the games in building a team, evaluating your team, evaluating your players.

"But there's other ways of doing that. I believe we could do that with three preseason games and in years we could eventually get to two.

"Almost every coach has agreed we could get done what we need to get done in three games."