Rogers edges Gavrilova in longest US Open women's match

Shelby Rogers claimed a marathon win over Daria Gavrilova at the US Open as the duo played the longest recorded women's match in the tournament's history.

Rogers needed three hours and 31 minutes to get past the Australian 25th seed 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) in their second-round clash at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

The battle on Court 10 exceeded the previous record set in New York by eight minutes.

Johanna Konta took three hours and 23 minutes to beat Garbine Muguruza in the second round in 2015.

Rogers fell behind a break in the deciding set against Gavrilova, but responded before the Australian saved four match points in the 10th game.

However, the American edged the tie-break to set up a clash against Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina.