Rogers tells Paine to enjoy Ashes: It's just a game!

Chris Rogers wants Tim Paine to just enjoy the Ashes series against England amid criticism over his selection for Australia.

"You have to remember it is just a game." That is the advice from Chris Rogers for Tim Paine as the former Test batsman attempted to ease the pressure on the recalled wicketkeeper after telling the Australian to set his standards low in the Ashes.

Paine will wear the gloves for hosts Australia in the opening Test against Ashes holders England at the Gabba in Brisbane starting Thursday following his shock selection ahead of Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill.

The 32-year-old – who previously contemplated retirement – last donned the baggy green in 2010 but the veteran Tasmanian is back from the Test wilderness, much to the surprise of past players, pundits and fans.

Paine revealed he received advice from Rogers – a veteran of three Ashes series and a four-time centurion against England – who told the gloveman to "expect to get six ducks" with the bat.

Rogers, 40, explained his advice and he offered some more guidance for Paine as he reflected on his 25-Test career, telling Omnisport: "That was some of the best advice I got. It took me a while to comprehend it. But life goes on. You have to remember it's just a game.

"The thing for everyone involved is, the quicker you can deal with the pressure, the better. In the end, you have to remember it is just a game.

"There is a lot of expectation and when you're in the bubble, it almost feels like it's the most important thing in the world. But we all know it's clearly not. It's just a sporting contest. That is why I probably gave him that piece of advice.

"Tim is a great guy. There is a lot to like about him. For the most part, he should enjoy this. You just never know when the journey is going to end. Make the most of it. From my point of view, I look back and I did enjoy it, but I could've enjoyed it even more if I relaxed a bit more."