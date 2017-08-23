Rohr eyes Cameroon fall with Mikel, Balogun and Moses return

The return of the trio to the team has lifted the gaffer's winning hopes ahead of the clash against the Indomitable Lions

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes the experience John Obi Mikel, Leon Balogun and Victor Moses will guarantee his side's victory over Cameroon.

The Super Eagles boss invited 23 players with seven on stand by for the World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions on September 1 and 4 respectively.

And the German tactician is boasting that his latest squad will be stronger than the one that fell 2-0 to South Africa as has sets his sights on claiming victory in Uyo.

"I discussed with the chairman of the technical committee and technical director about the match against Benin Republic and the preparation for Cameroon," Rohr told Goal.

"We hope to do everything to win the first match in Uyo. We have a list of 29 players for the two games - 23 plus six players on the stand by because we could have problems.

"Some players will be playing in the UEFA Champions League and league matches, so we must be careful and be prepared because we could have problems either at their clubs or even in the first leg game in Uyo.

"We know that in these two games, we need at least three points and the best is to get it in the first game. To win the games, I think we have a team which is stronger than the last time with more experience because three other key players are back now.

"There is our captain (Mikel Obi), Leon Balogun and Victor Moses coming back. In each department of our team, we have key players returning and we need their experiences and talents."