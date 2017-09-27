Rohr must stick with 'strongest team' vs. Zambia, advices John Obuh

The Super Eagles picked four points against Cameroon and the gaffer has urged the German to retain his best side for the Chipolopolo

Kwara United coach, John Obuh urges Gernot Rohr to stick with his 'strongest team' when Nigeria take on Zambia in their crucial Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifing clash.

The Super Eagles posted positive results against Cameroon last month, accruing four points without the services of players like Daniel Akpeyi and Alex Iwobi, who are now back in contention for a spot against the Chipolopolo.

And the former Nigeria U20 handler asks for caution from the German as regards reintegrating the returning players in the encounter scheduled for October 7.

"It is not easy for new people to come into the team and flourish though Nigeria has the bundle of talents as everyday players come and go," Obuh told Goal.

"We should be very careful about bringing in new players because they will need to blend with the team for some time. We can never satisfy all the players but he must try to stick with his strongest team to encourage continuity.

"We have an advantage using the same players for Cameroon but It might not be the same ball game playing Zambia because we know the orientation will have to change because [Daniel] Akpeyi, Alex Iwobi are back. It is left for the coach to decide if he has to use Akpeyi or stick to [Ikechukwu] Ezenwa which is there is where the philosophy of demands comes in.

"If he decides to use Ezenwa and anything happens which I don't expect because now he has gained a lot of confidence and will make it difficult for anyone that wants to come in. If he decides to change him and bring another person, he will have himself to blame."