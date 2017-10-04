Rohr welcomes competition between Ezenwa and Akpeyi

The German tactician believes having two top goalkeepers can only be to Super Eagles’ benefit as they target Zambia’s fall

Gernot Rohr feels competition between Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi can drive Nigeria towards victory against Zambia.

A win or draw for the Super Eagles against the south Africans on Saturday will hand them a 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia ticket with a game to spare.

Ezenwa’s first-rate performance against Cameroon threatened Akpeyi’s place in the team as the FC Ifeanyi Ubah man also did well at Wafu Cup of Nations in Ghana – where he was named tournament’s best goalkeeper.

But Rohr maintains that a good relationship between the duo and any friendly rivalry will benefit a quest for victory.

“We have worked very hard on that, we have two goalkeeper coaches and what I saw in [Tuesday’s training] session was very good,” Rohr told media.

“[Ikechukwu] Ezenwa did very well, [Daniel] Akpeyi is coming back. So, there is competition and that is very good for the team.

This competition is very fair also and we [the technical crew] welcome that.

“ Ezenwa did very well with the Wafu team – five games without conceding a goal, he was the best goalkeeper of the tournament and that is good for his confidence.

“Akpeyi is coming back, he is playing in Chippa United, so we will see and the best one will play.”