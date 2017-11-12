Rokoduguni eager to seize England opportunities

England laboured to an underwhelming win over Argentina, but Semesa Rokoduguni did manage to catch the eye.

Semesa Rokoduguni is relishing the opportunity of earning more international game time after coming off the bench to score a try in England's 21-8 victory over Argentina on Saturday.

The Fijian-born winger replaced the injured Mike Brown midway through the first half at Twickenham as Eddie Jones' side ground out an uninspiring win.

But Rokoduguni rose to the occasion, scoring his third international try in as many caps, and the Bath star set his sights on carving out a regular starting spot.

"There's a lot of wingers out there who are putting their hands up for opportunities and the only thing I can control is my performance," said Rokoduguni.

"Whenever I get those kind of opportunities I should be out there with my A-game on to extend it.

"So, in these kind of games, opportunities only come around once. Whenever you get those opportunities you've got to take them with both hands because you'll be lucky if those opportunities come again."