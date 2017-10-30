Rokoduguni replaces injured Daly in England squad

Elliot Daly's knee injury has opened the door for Semesa Rokoduguni to return to the England set-up, but Charlie Ewels is facing a ban.

Semesa Rokoduguni has been called up to the England squad to face Argentina as a replacement for the injured Elliot Daly.

Wasps winger Daly sustained a knee problem early in the second half of Saturday's 38-22 Premiership victory over Northampton Saints.

Consequently, the 25-year-old and Wasps team-mate Matt Mullan (elbow) did not travel to a training camp in Portugal with the rest of Eddie Jones' squad.

Daly's spot has now been taken by Rokoduguni, who scored two tries as Bath fell to a dramatic 22-21 loss against Gloucester on Sunday.

In his only previous appearance under Jones, the 30-year-old ran in a double in a 58-15 demolition of Fiji.

However, that match could leave England with another loss after Charlie Ewels was charged with making a dangerous tackle on Henry Trinder.

The lock will appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday and faces a minimum suspension of two weeks if found guilty.

England face Argentina at Twickenham on November 11, with matches against Australia and Samoa on the following Saturdays.