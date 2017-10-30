Rokoduguni replaces injured Daly in England squad

Elliot Daly's knee injury has opened the door for Semesa Rokoduguni to return to the England set-up, but Charlie Ewels is facing a ban.

Semesa Rokoduguni has been called up to the England squad to face Argentina as a replacement for the injured Elliot Daly.

Wasps winger Daly sustained a knee problem early in the second half of Saturday's 38-22 Premiership victory over Northampton Saints.

Consequently, the 25-year-old and Wasps team-mate Matt Mullan (elbow) did not travel to a training camp in Portugal with the rest of Eddie Jones' squad.

Daly's spot has now been taken by Rokoduguni, who scored two tries as Bath fell to a dramatic 22-21 loss against Gloucester on Sunday.

In his only previous appearance under Jones, the 30-year-old ran in a double in a 58-15 demolition of Fiji.

However, that match could leave England with another loss after Charlie Ewels was charged with making a dangerous tackle on Henry Trinder.

The lock will appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday and faces a minimum suspension of two weeks if found guilty.

England face Argentina at Twickenham on November 11, with matches against Australia and Samoa on the following Saturdays.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes