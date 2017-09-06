Roland-Jones returns for Lord's Test as Woakes misses out

England have made one change for the third Test against West Indies, with Toby Roland-Jones replacing Chris Woakes.

Toby Roland-Jones will return to England's team at the expense of Chris Woakes for the decisive third Test against West Indies, Joe Root has confirmed.

Roland-Jones made an impressive impact after being called up to make his debut in the series with South Africa, taking 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 19.

The Middlesex seamer made way for the second Test against West Indies at Headingley as Woakes returned from a side strain.

However, Roland-Jones will now get another chance to shine ahead of the Ashes, on his home ground at Lord's, with Woakes having looked short of his best form in his comeback match.

England captain Root announced Roland-Jones' inclusion when addressing media on Wednesday. Root's team is otherwise unchanged, meaning Tom Westley is retained at number three despite averaging 20 in his first four Tests.

The third Test, starting on Thursday, will decide the series after West Indies responded to being thumped at Edgbaston by recording a sensational victory at Headingley.