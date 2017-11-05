Roma break record for consecutive Serie A away wins

The capital club's win at Fiorentina on Sunday was their 12th consecutive away triumph in Serie A - a new record.

Gerson twice gave Roma the lead before second-half strikes from Kostas Manolas and Diego Perotti completed a 4-2 victory that clinched the milestone at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Sampdoria were the last team to halt the club from the capital on their travels, beating the Giallorossi – then under Luciano Spalletti – 3-2 in January.

Roma's 12-game winning run away from home has taken in three victories at San Siro, two against AC Milan and one versus Inter.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side are fifth in Serie A, five points off leaders Napoli but with a game in hand.