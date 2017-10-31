Roma fans arrested after Colosseum pub attack on Chelsea supporters

Two Roma fans were arrested on Monday night accused of assaulting Chelsea supporters near the Colosseum, according to reports in Italy.

Local news agency Ansa claim that police were called to a pub in Rome ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League tie at Stadio Olimpico.

The Chelsea fans are not believed to have suffered any injuries, with the aggressors having dispersed once security forces arrived on the scene.

Police are yet to release a statement on the matter and neither club have commented.

While hoping to avoid further disturbances off the field, Chelsea are readying themselves for another tough test on it.

A thrilling reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge saw the two sides share six goals in a 3-3 draw, with Eden Hazard rescuing a point for the Blues.

Antonio Conte faces some tough selection decisions heading into the return date, with a number of players nursing knocks, while the Italian also has a home date with Manchester United on Sunday in the back of his mind.

