Roma legend Totti withdraws from coaching course after two weeks

Roma director Francesco Totti has withdrawn from a course to earn a preliminary coaching badge due to his commitments with the Serie A club, the Italian Association of Coaches (AIAC) has confirmed.

The 41-year-old's withdrawal has allowed former Roma team-mate Simone Perrotta to take his place in search of a UEFA B coaching badge.

"Francesco Totti has demonstrated that he is a champion even off the field," read a statement from the AIAC to ANSA. "Since he was unable to attend the course regularly, and with respect for his colleagues, teachers and the organisers, he has withdrawn.

"We wish him all the best to become a coach in future. The president of the Region of Lazio's AIAC, Sergio Roticani, the course leader, Fabio Lozzi, and the state docent for footballing technique and tactics, Biagio Savarese, while disappointed by Totti's decision, wish to see him back at the school desk again in future."

Aside from his day job, other commitments have kept Totti from being able to regularly attend the class, with the former Italy star having watched AC Milan's Europa League clash with Rijeka before flying out to Georgia to play in a charity match.

Totti retired from playing at the end of last season after a stunning 24-year-career with Roma where he scored 307 goals in 786 matches.