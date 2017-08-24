Roma’s Nura Abdullahi ruled out for two months

The Nigerian defender will be unavailable for the ‎I Giallorossi for the next eight weeks after sustaining an injury to his right leg

Roma have confirmed that Nura Abdullahi will be out for two months after suffering a muscle injury in his right thigh.

The Stadio Olimpico outfit issued a statement that the 20-year-old Nigerian defender suffered the injury on Tuesday and left the team’s training ahead of their Serie A encounter against Inter Milan on Saturday.

“On Tuesday defender Nura Abdullahi left training after suffering an injury to his right leg,” the statement reads on the club’s website.

“Medical tests conducted on Wednesday morning revealed evidence of a muscle injury/tendon issue in the femoral biceps of the right thigh.

“His recovery is expected to take betwen six and eight weeks.”

Abdullahi was an unused substitute as Euesebio Di Francesco‘s men sealed a win in their season opener against Atalanta on Sunday.