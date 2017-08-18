Roma open to restarting Mahrez talks with Leicester City

The Serie A side was thought to have ended their pursuit of the Foxes attacker, but are willing to continue negotiations

Roma have not written off a possible move for Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez, Goal understands.

It was thought Roma’s interest in pursuing a deal was finished after the Foxes would not come down off their asking price for the Algeria international, who started for Leicester in their Premier League opener against Arsenal.

After having multiple offers rejected, Roma reportedly went as high as €35 million — an offer which would have been a record fee received for any player in the Foxes' history.

However, it appears that while the Serie A club won’t make any further bids, they will respond to a counter-offer from Leicester City, should one come as they believe Mahrez would be willing to move to Rome.

Goal understands the Foxes are willing to accommodate Mahrez’s desire to leave. However, the Premier League side still want a fee in the region of €40m, but would be willing to accept part of that in the form of additional add-ons and bonuses.

New Roma director Monchi will not make any more offers until Leicester comes back with a counter. However, should the Foxes do so, he is willing to restart negotiations.