Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach

While Giallorossi have had a mixed start to the season, the club's chief is happy to give Eusebio di Francesco and Monchi time to adjust

Roma president James Pallotta says he understands there is a need for patience after a number of changes at the club and he is unconcerned by their indifferent start to the season.

The Giallorossi appointed Monchi as sporting director and Eusebio Di Francesco as head coach in the off-season, leading the club in a vastly different direction.

While the outcome has not been wholly positive so far — with a win, a draw and a defeat from three games — Pallotta is willing to give the new men time.

"I have zero issues with what is going on in Trigoria [the training ground]," he told Roma Radio in the week Di Francesco's men drew 0-0 with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. "I think we are working incredibly hard in Trigoria.

"We have a new coach, some new systems, we have an unbelievably great staff with Di Francesco — and we have one of the best in the world, if not the best, in Monchi."

After analysing the various results, he added: "I feel good about it. Stuff takes time with new systems, but I like the way the team is playing.

"I think when we have some of our other players back, when we can make more changes in and out, we have a stronger and deeper team and group than we have ever had since I've been here."

Roma have a busy schedule in the next month, continuing their European campaign as well as facing AC Milan and Napoli, but Pallotta is refusing to get hung up on the successes or failures of a specific stretch.

"We have a good team — I'm not worried about that part of it," he said. "There's always a little bit of luck, or a lot of luck, in football. Things go your way or they don't.

"If we have all wins in the next month, great. If we get unlucky and have a loss or a few ties, that's one month.

"I'm not going to lose my mind over what is happening over the next month — I have faith in the system we are putting in place. That's what is important."