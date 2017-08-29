Roma sign Sampdoria's Schick on initial loan deal

Patrik Schick has completed his move from Sampdoria to Roma, signing an initial loan deal with a permanent move lined up.

The 21-year-old Czech Republic international scored 11 Serie A goals last term and had been linked with moves to Juventus and Inter before agreeing to join Roma.

The Giallorossi have disclosed details of a structured deal which sees them pay an initial €5million loan fee, before a further €9m to make it permanent on a contract running until 2022 should unspecified sporting objectives be fulfilled.

Roma have agreed to shell out a further €20m in 2020 and could also have to make additional performance-based payments of up to €8m to Samp.

"I am very satisfied to be here and very happy," Schick told the club's official website. "For me Roma is the ideal team.

"I am looking forward to training with the group and getting ready for the upcoming games."

Roma sporting director Monchi added: "Patrik is one of the brightest prospects in international football.

"We are all very satisfied to agree this deal especially because, despite being chased by a number of clubs, he has chosen us."