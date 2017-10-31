Roma vs Chelsea: Team news, current injuries and suspensions

Eusebio Di Francesco (left), the Roma coach, will welcome the former Italy manager Antonio Conte to the Olympic Stadium tonight ahead of the Champions League Group C game - CameraSport

What is it?

Why, it's the Champions League Group C meeting between Chelsea and Roma. The Londoners currently lead the group with seven points, two ahead of second-placed Roma while Atlético Madrid sit in third with two points and Qarabag are bottom with a single point.

When is it?

Tuesday Oct 31, 2017, or Halloween if you are nine. Or American.

What time is kick-off?

Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson will get the match at the Olympic Stadium under way at 7.45pm (GMT), the now traditional start time for Champions League fixtures. Eriksson, incidentally, will be joined by compatriots Mathias Klasenius and Daniel Warnmark who will be running the lines while Mehmet Culum will be fourth official.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 with the programme starting at 7pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.

What is the team news?

Kostas Manolas, the Roma defender, is likely to miss tonight's match with a thigh strain while team-mates Bruno Peres and Rick Karsdorp are definitely out. The Italians may also be without Gregoire Defrel.

Possible starting XI: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Perotti, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.

Select your Roma XI to start against Chelsea More