Romelu Lukaku appears to troll Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi on Instagram as his account is compromised

Either Romelu Lukaku's Instagram account was hacked or he's Team Messi, and enjoys trolling Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo took to his Instagram account to complain about the five-match ban handed out to him for pushing a referee. And one response in particular caught the eye.

He wrote in Portuguese: "One more incomprehensible decision. From injustice to injustice, they will never overthrow me.And as always I will come back stronger. Thank you to all who have supported me."

View photos (Instagram) More

And amid all the usual trolling from Barcelona and Lionel Messi fans there was a comment saying "Messi is better mate..." from none other than the official account of current Manchester United no.9 Romelu Lukaku.

But not everything was as it seemed as a string of bizarre behaviour on the Belgian striker's account suggested he had been hacked.

The latest 15 posts were changed to a promotion photo for 'epmuusic' while his profile description was doctord to promote the social accounts of someone called Matt Walker. The account was reclaimed and posts restored shortly after but the Messi comment on Ronaldo's post still remains.

View photos (Instagram) More

Lukaku's latest post is now a reaction to Sunday's win over Swansea with no reference to the Ronaldo trolling.

And he wasn't the only one who appeared to fall foul of internet hackers as Barcelona's official club account was apparently compromised.

The Catalan giants suddenly announced the signing of PSG star Angel di Maria out of the blue, only to tweet immediately afterwards suggesting a hacking was taking place before trying to get the hashtag #FCBHack trending

The official club Twitter account tweeted: "Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona! #DiMariaFCB". The tweet was retweeted thousands of times before a subsequent message confirmed it was hoax.

The message would go on to appear and subsequently disappear over the next hour before the club security finally retook control of the account.

Some would suggest the hackers missed an opportunity to announce the signing of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who is Barcelona's no.1 summer target and has been pushing for a move to the Catalan giants before the transfer window shuts next week.