Romelu Lukaku believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic will help fire Manchester United back to City's level

Lukaku is without a goal in seven for United: AFP/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has predicted Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be crucial in helping Manchester United rediscover their early-season form and chasing down league-leaders Manchester City.

The Belgian experienced a blistering start to life at Old Trafford with 11 goals in his first 10 games but has since not found the back of the net in any of his last seven.

During that time, United have lost their first and second games in the Premier League this season and fallen eight points off City at the top, despite holding onto second place.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals last season before a career-threatening injury, is due back in first team action before the end of December and will provide Lukaku with serious competition for this first time this season, but the 24-year-old insisted he is not concerned.

“It motivates me really, because he's another good player to add to the squad,” he told Sky Sports News.

“When you face a team like us it's difficult for opponents. Ibrahimovic coming back will help us chase Manchester City.”

While Lukaku hasn’t scored for United in seven games, he did score twice for Belgium during the 3-3 draw against Mexico and admitted it was a relief to be back amongst the goals.

“Yes, it's a relief but I knew it would come,” he added. “I feel great to be honest.

“I was born to score. I don't think many strikers of my generation have as many goals as me. I am like a leopard in the box.”