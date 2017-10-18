Romelu Lukaku comforts young Benfica goalkeeper after howler gifts Man Utd win

Romelu Lukaku showed his compassionate side after Manchester United's 1-0 away win over Benfica in the Champions League, taking the time to check on 18-years-and-52 days old - a Champions League record for youngest goalkeeper - Mile Svilar, whose mistake handed all three points to Jose Mourinho's side.

The young Belgian was caught out of position in the 64th minute as Marcus Rashford's free-kick from wide left looped over his head and ended up crossing the goal-line, while Svilar desperately scampered backwards to prevent it crossing the line. He couldn't.

Where it looked like the the ball would be crossed into the middle to be met with a header, Rashford instead bent his effort back towards goal, the flight deceiving Svilar and making him wish the ground would open up in front of him.

Svilar kicked the ball away in anger as the referee awarded the goal, before turning to the crowd to apologise. "It's a lonely place," said Rio Ferdinand in the BT Sport studio after the match.

There was some good to come of the incident though. As Manchester United players shook hands with their Benfica counterparts at the final whistle, Lukaku played big brother and spent time giving Svilar a pep talk and a cuddle.

Benfica sold last season's first choice shot-stopper, Ederson, to Man City to £34.7million and only gave Svilar his professional debut last Saturday in the Taca de Portugal against Olhanense from the Portuguese Second Division.

Great sportsmanship from the Man Utd players this �� pic.twitter.com/5aPKICyJ0D — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 18, 2017

He kept a clean-sheet in that match but wasn't so fortunate on Wednesday evening, as his high profile mistake was the difference between the two.