Romelu Lukaku ends goal drought with two goals for Belgium against Mexico

Mexico's Hirving Lozano exposed Belgium's unexpected defensive frailty with two goals and Romelu Lukaku needed to match that and score twice to give the home side a 3-3 draw in a match between two World Cup-bound teams on Friday.

Belgium were missing their best three defenders due to injuries, and their absence was exploited. Lozano ran amok through the last line and almost upset the World Cup favourites.

Eden Hazard gave Belgium the early edge, but Guardado was able to equalise in the first half with a penalty in the 38th minute. It set up a spectacular second half, in which Lozano and Lukaku were able to flourish, scoring two apiece.

Lukaku's mis-timed touch sneaks past Mexico's GuillermoOchoa Credit: AP More

The goals could not come soon enough for a delighted Lukaku, who has been struggling for Manchester United this season. He ended his goal drought with a poorly controlled cross in, which ricocheted off his thigh. The touch was so bad that it confused keeper Guillermo Ochoa and rolled into the back of the net.

Before Friday night, Lukaku had failed to score since the last International break in his seven appearances for Manchester United in between.

Belgium will play Japan on Tuesday, and Mexico go to Poland for another friendly.