Is Romelu Lukaku a flat track bully who is too timid in the big games?

By anyone’s standards, Romelu Lukaku has had a remarkable season up to this point. In just about every way, it has been the perfect start for a centre forward.

There are some players who, having moved to a club like Manchester United, for a record fee involving two British clubs, who would have struggled with the weight of expectation; the pressure and the demand for an instant return on a £75m plus investment.

Lukaku, though, has not so much taken everything in his stride as hop, skipped and jumped his way through his first few months at Old Trafford. There was no nerve shredding wait for his first goal – he scored on his debut against Real Madrid – and has kept on scoring ever since, 16 in 13 appearances for club and country. Only once had Lukaku failed to score in a game this season, against Leicester City back on August 26 before this. He has, most observers agree, added a new dimension to United's play and nobody has any reason to question his contributions.

To do so, now, is perhaps harsh, but it is relevant, particularly as Lukaku’s record against the best teams was also a spark that ignited criticism before he became a United player.

When you think of the elite strikers, they score important goals in important games. They score the winner in a tight, tetchy battle. They turn defeats into draws and draws into victories. When the stage is set, and the spotlight shines brightest, they seize the moment, they deliver the five-star performance when it is needed most. Lukaku did not do that here. He slid into the shadows, disappeared and became a member of the supporting cast.

Lukaku was outmuscled during his afternoon's work at Anfield Credit: Getty Images