Is Romelu Lukaku getting as much support from his team-mates as his Manchester United manager?

There was a remarkable, perhaps damning, statistic going around Old Trafford on Halloween night: Benfica’s teenage goalkeeper Mile Svilar has scored more goals in the last 30 days than Romelu Lukaku.

This was another chastening experience for the £75m striker described as “untouchable” by his manager barely 24 hours or so before kick-off, with his run of games now stretching to six without a goal.

But the major talking point came before a ball was even kicked in anger, with Jose Mourinho’s programme notes increasing fears there could be bigger issues than simply a lack of goals for their big summer signing.

“I hope you enjoy the game more than some of you did against Spurs,” was the caustic remark at the end of Mourinho’s column, if you managed to get that far after 400 words of the usual anodyne pleasantries.

It may have simply been an innocent attempt to generate a more hostile atmosphere at Old Trafford, after his previous complaints about a lack of noise.

