Romelu Lukaku has Man Utd record in sight - but needs four against Liverpool to trump a mighty No 1

Romelu Lukaku could become the first Manchester United player to score eight goals in his first eight Premier League matches at Anfield on Saturday.

Despite doubts over an ankle injury, the £75m summer signing played the last half an hour of Belgium's dead rubber against Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier in midweek, even though Roberto Martinez's side had already booked their spot in Russia.

Lukaku was even on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win, taking his tally to 16 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Now the 24-year-old is on the brink of moving clear of Andrew Cole's seven-goal run as United travel to Liverpool in the early kick-off on Saturday.

A single strike against Liverpool would see Lukaku join a small band of legendary strikers in scoring eight goals in their first eight league games.

A brace versus Jurgen Klopp's men would draw him alongside seven past and present forwards. And if Lukaku becomes the first United player to score a hat-trick against the Reds since Dimitar Berbatov in 2010, he would move level on 10 goals with a blast from the past. But can you guess who (before scrolling below).

We take a look at the hotshots Lukaku is primed to emulate after eight league matches and look what happened next after their goalscoring exploits.

The eight goals in eight games group...

Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1992/93

Turning down the lure of Man Utd, the former England captain struck twice on his debut at Crystal Palace. The now MOTD pundit's spree didn't stop at eight goals in eight games. Further efforts at Wimbledon, against Oldham and a double in Blackburn's 7-1 thrashing of Norwich at Ewood Park saw Shearer eventually end his purple patch with 12 goals in 11 games. His first season was cruelly ended by a cruciate ligament injury suffered in December.