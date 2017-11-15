Romelu Lukaku and other underwhelming international record breakers

Romelu Lukaku has taken just seven years to become Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer - Getty Images

Romleu Lukaku became Belgium's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday evening as Roberto Martinez's side narrowly beat Japan in Brugge.

The Manchester United striker's 72nd-minute header was his 31st international goal, a mere seven years since he made his debut for the senior side.

Two goals last week in a 3-3 draw with Mexico had brought him level with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst.

"At my young age to have achieved something great like this is really good," Lukaku said on his record-breaking performance.

Big thank you to all my teammates that i had playing for @BelRedDevils! You all helped since i joined at 16! Thank you to my family as well for the support! Glory to God always! pic.twitter.com/7rt1kS6VeT — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) November 15, 2017

"But there is a lot of work to be done everyday and I'm just relishing the challenges on a weekly basis."

Lukaku's milestone achievement raising the question: has anyone held a more underwhelming humble record?

Dick Advocaat: most wins as Holland manager (37)

Dick Advocaat takes charge of his last game as Netherlands manager Credit: PA More