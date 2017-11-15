Romelu Lukaku and other underwhelming international record breakers
Romleu Lukaku became Belgium's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday evening as Roberto Martinez's side narrowly beat Japan in Brugge.
The Manchester United striker's 72nd-minute header was his 31st international goal, a mere seven years since he made his debut for the senior side.
Two goals last week in a 3-3 draw with Mexico had brought him level with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst.
"At my young age to have achieved something great like this is really good," Lukaku said on his record-breaking performance.
Big thank you to all my teammates that i had playing for @BelRedDevils! You all helped since i joined at 16! Thank you to my family as well for the support! Glory to God always! pic.twitter.com/7rt1kS6VeT— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) November 15, 2017
"But there is a lot of work to be done everyday and I'm just relishing the challenges on a weekly basis."
Lukaku's milestone achievement raising the question: has anyone held a more underwhelming humble record?
Dick Advocaat: most wins as Holland manager (37)
Currently in his third spell as Holland head coach, Advocaat may have failed to guide his side to the 2018 World Cup but he holds the record for the highest number of wins as head coach.
Holland beat Romania 3-0 on Tuesday evening to help Advocaat break the record that had, miraculously, stood for 77 years.
The win came in Advocaat's final game as Oranje manager meant he surpassed Englishman Bob Glendenning's previous mark of 36 victories.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia's top goalscorer (25)
The Manchester United playmaker is his country's all-time leading goalscorer at the relatively young age of 28.
Mkhitaryan's 25 international goals have helped him scoop the Armenian player of the year award on seven separate occasions since his debut 10 years ago.
The former Borussia Dortmund forward also became his country's first and only player to score an international hat-trick.
Jack Gosling: Gibraltar's top goalscorer (2)
Gibraltor's national football team was only officially recognised by Uefa in November 2013 so it may come as no surprise to learn their individual goal record tally is pitifully low.
The honour of being his nation's all-time leading goalscorer is currently held by 24-year-old Oxford-born winger, Jake Gosling.
Gosling scored his first goal on international debut in a 1-1 draw with Estonia; Gibraltar's first ever away goal since joining Uefa.
Gosling's second goal, a consolation effort in a 8-1 defeat to Poland in Euro 2016 qualification, made him Gibraltar's highest goalscorer in its history.