Romelu Lukaku sends defiant message to his critics at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku is under pressure after six games without a goal: Getty

Romelu Lukaku has urged his critics to give him time and judge him when he's "the finished article".

The Manchester United striker started the season impressively scoring 11 goals in 11 games after his £75million summer move from Everton.

But the Belgian's form has taken a downturn and the 24-year-old has come in for criticism as a result after six games without a goal with manager Jose Mourinho particulary critical of home fans' treatment of him.

The man himself isn't concerning himself with what other people say and is instead focusing on getting better and becoming a better all-round player.

"I think a lot of people are judging me as the finished article," he told Sky Sports. "I'm 24 - you can't judge me as the finished article. I'd rather have a year where I improve, improve, improve rather than going straight to the top and then declining.

"I know I have a lot of talent. I can do a lot of stuff, score goals with my left, right and head. But I want to be a creator - I want to have more assists. I want to make sure when my team is having difficulties they can count on me.

"I'm on the perfect stage and the perfect age. I want to be a winner and take my career to the next level."

Lukaku returns to former club Chelsea on Sunday.