Romelu Lukaku set to play for Belgium in move that could frustrate Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho

Roberto Martinez has cleared the way for Romelu Lukaku to play for Belgium in their dead rubber against Cyprus on Tuesday in a move that could antagonise Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Lukaku has been passed fit to start in Brussels despite spending most of the past week training separately from the main group because of an ankle problem.

The United striker missed Saturday's 4-3 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Sarajevo as a result but Martinez has now declared the player is "100 per cent" fit to face Cyprus.

Yet the prospect of Lukaku aggravating his ankle would infuriate Mourinho ahead of United's Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday, especially as Belgium have already secured qualification for the World Cup finals in Russia and the forward only resumed full training on Monday.

Martinez and Mourinho are not thought to have spoken to discuss Lukaku. Mourinho struggled to conceal his irritation with Belgium last month when midfielder Marouane Fellaini played against Greece despite picking up a calf problem before the game and subsequently missed United's 2-2 draw at Stoke, a game the Portuguese described as a "match for Fellaini".

