Romero aiming to be Man Utd's number one as he plots Old Trafford stay

Sergio Romero says it is his intention to remain at Manchester United and become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The Argentine has seen his future called into question on the back of what turned out to be a productive campaign at Old Trafford.

Despite filling back-up duties to David de Gea, Romero was able to impress when called upon and helped to keep a clean sheet as United secured Europa League glory.

With De Gea continuing to be heavily linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid, it could be that his understudy is promoted to the number one spot by Jose Mourinho in 2017-18.

Romero, who was snapped up by Louis van Gaal in 2015, told reporters on his future: "I chose to come here because of what the club is. It's a huge club, one of the biggest in the world, something I just couldn't say no to.

"I knew it might be a little harder here to play a lot. Last year with Louis I played 12 games, I felt good and so I thought I could be important for the team in those moments despite not playing a lot. Then with Jose, I started a little more. I could play a little more.

"I've been able to show I'm a goalkeeper that can play for this club but you know never know what's going to happen in the future so you have to keep working hard for what comes next.

"I could be the number one or number two [next season], it all depends on hard work and I do work hard. My intention is to stay."

Romero’s outing in the Europa League final was his 18th of the season, and his 12th shutout.

He added: "We finished the tournament as we wanted and that was to win it.

"We knew the Europa League wouldn't be easy, it was a very difficult tournament but thanks to God we did a great job in the final and go home happy. There were many moments when I returned home very happy.

"I've kept a lot of clean sheets and helped my teammates on a lot of occasions. That's given me enormous satisfaction so I have to thank the coaching staff for showing faith in me and my team-mates, who made a lot of effort to make me feel relaxed.

"Ending with the trophy in our hands makes us doubly happy."

Romero penned a three-year contract upon his arrival at Old Trafford, with that deal including the option for a 12-month extension.