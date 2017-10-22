Ronald Koeman admits Everton future is uncertain after Arsenal thrashing
Ronald Koeman has admitted he does not know whether he still has a long-term future as Everton manager after his struggling side slumped to a new low with a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal.
The Merseysiders now occupy a relegation berth after their third home defeat in the Premier League already this season, while they are also facing elimination from the Europa League at the group stage.
It is not what their board anticipated after sanctioning £140million of summer spending. It is also not what the fans anticipated as they greeted the new season with a surge of optimism back in August. Though, as Koeman himself said, the decision about whether his tenure will continue much longer is not his to make.
“I don’t know,” he replied, when asked whether this result could cost him his job. “I told the players I believe the players and the commitment of the players, but if you are negative thinking, I can understand it. If you start to think negative maybe it is no solution.
“All the rumours are normal. The team is under performing, mentally confidence is struggling. That’s what we need to change. I don’t know. I always speak or text to the board. Also tonight.”
The subject of his next text might not be exactly encouraging. As Arsenal’s fifth goal went in, the club’s owner Farhad Moshiri was photographed in the directors box sitting alongside the chairman Bill Kenwright, who held his head in his hands. Meanwhile, one of his guests in the box turned to the press area immediately behind it and shouted “Taxi for Koeman. He’s got to go tonight. If not sooner.” As votes of confidence go it was not the most visibly robust.
“I think it is not the moment,” Koeman said when pressed on his prospects. “Everybody is so disappointed. It is how you look to the situation. If you start to think negative then maybe there is no solution. I am not like that. All the rumours in the newspapers is normal. The team is underperforming, it is in a difficult situation, mentally, confidence are struggling. That is what we need to change. I still believe I can change the whole situation but everybody knows how it works in football. That is all I answer about this situation. Ask somebody else.”
Koeman showed little sign of being anxious to fight his corner. Invited in his post-match press conference to offer up the positives he might feel are still to be found in the dressing room, the Dutchman snapped at his inquisitor.
“Don’t talk about positives, the final result is 5-2 defeat at home. Write what you like to write.”
But what was perhaps the most telling reaction to the defeat came from the crowd. Many had arrived at Goodison anxious to rally behind the beleaguered Dutchman. Particularly as a newspaper report had suggested David Moyes was being lined up to replace him. But nothing went right in the game, as Everton were eviscerated by a rampant Arsenal.
A season which had begun with such optimism was fizzling out before their eyes. And gradually the home fans began to turn, first booing Koeman’s substitution of local hero Dominic Calvert Lewin, then vacating the ground wholesale as Arsenals’ territorial superiority was converted into late goals. And Koeman’s flat, weary response to questioning after the game did not suggest a man eager to lead the fight back.
“We start well, already from the beginning we had difficulties to stop Arsenal creating chances. We were a little unlucky to concede to 1-1. We had to change this. At 1-2 I thought we could get one point. After the sending off of Gana it was really difficult. It was already difficult 11 against 11 and now it was impossible.”
To claim that the sending off marked the difference was first rate straw-grasping: frankly the way they were ceding space and possession to a vastly superior Arsenal side, in which the front three of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez demonstrated Manchester City levels of attacking verve, Everton could have played 13 men and still lost.