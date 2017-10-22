Ronald Koeman admits Everton future is uncertain after Arsenal thrashing

Ronald Koeman has admitted he does not know whether he still has a long-term future as Everton manager after his struggling side slumped to a new low with a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal.

The Merseysiders now occupy a relegation berth after their third home defeat in the Premier League already this season, while they are also facing elimination from the Europa League at the group stage.

It is not what their board anticipated after sanctioning £140million of summer spending. It is also not what the fans anticipated as they greeted the new season with a surge of optimism back in August. Though, as Koeman himself said, the decision about whether his tenure will continue much longer is not his to make.

“I don’t know,” he replied, when asked whether this result could cost him his job. “I told the players I believe the players and the commitment of the players, but if you are negative thinking, I can understand it. If you start to think negative maybe it is no solution.

“All the rumours are normal. The team is under performing, mentally confidence is struggling. That’s what we need to change. I don’t know. I always speak or text to the board. Also tonight.”

Everton had no answer to a rampant Arsenal Credit: Getty images