Ronald Koeman 'disappointed' at Everton sacking but wishes team 'good luck in the future'

Ronald Koeman has revealed he is disappointed at his sacking as Everton manager but wishes the team luck going forward.

The Dutchman was axed on Monday after the 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal left them languishing down in eighth in the Premier League table despite an extensive summer spend.

Koeman guided the Toffees to seventh place last term but the loss to the Gunners proved the final straw after a difficult start to this year's campaign.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all their hard work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager," he said in a short statement on Twitter. "I would like to thank Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri and the Everton Board for the opportunity to have managed a great club and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

"Naturally, I am disappointed at this moment, but I wish the team good luck for the future."

Under-23s manager David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge and will oversee preparations for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Toffees have already begun their search for a new permanent boss with Burnley's Sean Dyche, who has already attracted the interest of Leicester, under consideration.

It is understood, however, that he would want a tangible offer to consider leaving Burnley having been irritated by Crystal Palace’s reticence in the summer and what was a perceived as a greater desire to look abroad.

Koeman was axed after defeat to Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday (Getty Images Europe)