Ronald Koeman's sense of detachment at Everton ensured this was a relationship doomed to fail

Ronald Koeman's time at the club has come to an end after a stuttering start to the new season: Getty

The vile winds met corrugated steel and it was as if Goodison Park had become an old container ship struggling to navigate in the wilds of the Irish Sea.

Five minutes were still left to play against Arsenal and in that time two more goals were scored. Goodison, though, had already given up. So often a "bear pit," as Frank Lampard once described it, "the most difficult place to play" had sunken to a new eeriness, marked by a sad acquiesce.

“Taxi for Koeman,” came the hopeful voice from behind the press box half way up the main stand. A gallows sort of laughter followed. When Arsenal made it 5-2, the calls for Koeman to go were more audible, more aggressive and widespread – amongst those who were still present, anyway.

For Bill Kenwright, sitting uncomfortably in the directors’ box, the horror was attached to his face. “Oh no,” he appeared to say before nuzzling his chin into his heavy coat, trying to escape the cold and maybe the embarrassment.

A group of Evertonians had flown to Tanzania for a summer friendly carrying a banner with a message: FC SEXY, it read, in recognition of a social media hashtag that had become popular. It reflected the confidence of the period: new money, new players, a bigger squad, a youth team to be excited about, European football on the horizon, a new stadium on the docks to look forward to.

In less than four months, that mood has changed completely, with Ronald Koeman paying the price for turning Everton into a rather less amorous and rather more frigid description.

There had been a feeling inside Goodison that Koeman should get until next month’s international break to improve Everton’s state. Chelsea in the League Cup, Leicester, Lyon and Watford were to follow. In assessment following yesterday’s submission to Arsenal, it was realised that if Koeman did not get it right, Everton would be out of two cups and facing a relegation battle with a crowd that was not behind the manager.