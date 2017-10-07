Ronald Koeman 'won't run away from criticism' following Everton's poor start to the season
Ronald Koeman has insisted he “won’t run away from criticism” following Eveton’s poor start to the season.
The Dutchman’s position at Goodison Park has fallen under scrutiny as his side continue to struggle for results on both the domestic and European stage.
Despite spending more than £140m on new signings over the summer, Everton have picked up just seven points from their opening seven games and currently sit two places above the relegation zone.
Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has publicly declared his support for Koeman but the pressure is now for the 54-year-old to turn around his side’s results.
Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Koeman said he accepts the recent criticism directed his way and pledged to get Everton back on track.
“I’m pretty calm with it,” he said. “I do everything with the rest of the staff and we work even harder to get those results fast.
“I have also said in England that I’m exactly the same coach as in the past few years when it went well. I make sure that the feeling with the group stays good and I follow the line we used.”
Koeman also defended the form of Holland international Davy Klaassen who has struggled to make an impact at Everton following his £24m arrival from Ajax.
“For Davy, Everton’s start is not easy, but I have no doubt about his qualities,” he added. “There are so many other examples in the Premier League of players that are the best in their country and make a transfer because they are really ready for a level higher.
“If they come to England at their summit, it turns out they all need a period to adjust. In terms of pace, aggressiveness and physically, especially as midfielder. Right at that position, it doesn’t matter how skilled you are to then perform at the top level of English football immediately.”