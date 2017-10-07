Ronald Koeman 'won't run away from criticism' following Everton's poor start to the season

Ronald Koeman has insisted he “won’t run away from criticism” following Eveton’s poor start to the season.

The Dutchman’s position at Goodison Park has fallen under scrutiny as his side continue to struggle for results on both the domestic and European stage.

Despite spending more than £140m on new signings over the summer, Everton have picked up just seven points from their opening seven games and currently sit two places above the relegation zone.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has publicly declared his support for Koeman but the pressure is now for the 54-year-old to turn around his side’s results.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Koeman said he accepts the recent criticism directed his way and pledged to get Everton back on track.

“I’m pretty calm with it,” he said. “I do everything with the rest of the staff and we work even harder to get those results fast.

“I have also said in England that I’m exactly the same coach as in the past few years when it went well. I make sure that the feeling with the group stays good and I follow the line we used.”

Koeman also defended the form of Holland international Davy Klaassen who has struggled to make an impact at Everton following his £24m arrival from Ajax.

The pressure is on for Koeman and his Everton side (PA) More