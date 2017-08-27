Ronald Koeman confirms Everton will look to sign a striker before the transfer window closes after Chelsea loss

Ronald Koeman has stressed the importance of Everton bringing in a striker and one more player after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, as rumours grow of a potential deal for Diego Costa.

While the Dutch coach refused to confirm any names, he did say he had let the Goodison Park hierarchy know just how much he needs a forward - something that this tepid performance made emphatic.

Everton have spent over £100m so far this summer, but still not signed a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after his sale to Manchester United.

“We need at least two more players to get numbers in, but the most important thing is to get a striker in,” Koeman said. “If you look at all the squads of the big teams, they have so many options. If we get everybody back, like [Seamus] Coleman, [Morgan] Schneiderlin, [Yannick] Bolasie, [James] McCarthy… if we have them, that's good. But we have injuries, which are part of football as well.

Asked about Costa, Koeman said: “I don't know. We are looking to the players who are maybe available. If we sign somebody, it's somebody to make the team better. I don't speak about names of players. We are looking and doing our job. Hopefully we will arrange it for next week.

“I'm always confident because we did some good business, but the board knows the importance of the two signings.”

Kevin Mirallas was meanwhile left out of Everton’s squad amid interest in a loan deal from Olympiakos, although Koeman fudged questions on his absence.

View photos Everton are exploring a deal for Diego Costa (Getty) More

“He is out because he is struggling to deal with moments in the season, with disappointment. Everybody can be disappointed, but I expect from everybody to be part of the team. If somebody is showing that he is disappointed and his attitude is not the same, then I make decisions.”

Koeman meanwhile said there are currently no offers for Ross Barkley although that is expected to change.

On a more serious note, Mo Besic came off the bench after his father was shot and hospitalised in Bosnia.

“I spoke to him yesterday evening and he'd spoken to his father,” Koeman explained. “Today after the game he told me he'd be in contact with his family. I don't know really what happened, but what came out in the paper is true. He said he was ready and committed. After the game he will talk to his family to see what he needs to do.

“It's always the decision of the player, a family question. He showed commitment. He spoke to his family about what happened yesterday. Maybe he will now get off to be with his family for the next couple of days.”