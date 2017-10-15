Ronald Koeman hails 'aggression' and 'commitment' after Everton secure late draw at Brighton

Ronald Koeman insisted that he saw “aggression” and “commitment” from his Everton players even after they drew 1-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon.

Everton were saved by Wayne Rooney’s last-minute penalty kick, earning them a point which moves them further away from the relegation zone.

Despite a poor performance from Everton for much of the game, Koeman was determined to take the positives as he looks for anything to turn their underwhelming season around.

Everton host Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night before welcoming Arsenal to Goodison Park on Sunday in a crucial Premier League match.

“I take several good positives out of today,” Koeman said. “First of all the aggression, the commitment of the players. That is always what you need to show from the beginning. We know we can play a little bit better. The players stuck with the belief to go for that goal. I am really proud.”

Koeman held out hope that this point would spark a transformation in Everton’s season which is already in danger of petering out. “The players showed commitment,” Koeman said. “If there is no commitment by one player it is my job to bring in other players, but they work so hard every day to get it right.

“You need to fight and play well. Let’s hope that point today gives the boys confidence and calmness to play and be more comfortable at the start of the game.”

Rooney slotted home the 88th minute penalty (AFP)